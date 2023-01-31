Noah Schutte named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -For his work in leading the Concordia University Men’s Basketball team to three wins last week, Noah Schutte has been named the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Tuesday.

Schutte has earned the award for the third time this season. Schutte was recognized this past weekend as the MVP of the Concordia Invitational Tournament.

The Laurel, Neb., native posted respective point totals of 23, 22 and 19 last week as the Bulldogs defeated Hastings, 80-42, Concordia University Chicago, 89-70, and Concordia University Wisconsin, 82-64. His averages over those three victories were 21.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He shot 54.8 percent (23-for-42) from the floor, 40.0 percent (4-for-10) from 3-point range and 93.3 percent (14-for-15) from the foul line on the week.

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School alum enters the week having totaled 953 points in 75 career collegiate games. Among GPAC players, Schutte currently ranks seventh in scoring average (18.2), seventh in free throw percentage (.806), eighth in field goal percentage (.539) and 15th in rebounding (6.1).

Schutte and the Bulldogs (14-9, 8-7 GPAC) will return to action on Wednesday for a 7:45 p.m. CT contest at Midland. CUNE will return home to host Dordt at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

