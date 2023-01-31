North Platte Catholic Schools celebrates Catholic Schools Week

North Platte Boy Scout Trop 292 brings in the colors for Catholic Schools Week 2023.
North Platte Boy Scout Trop 292 brings in the colors for Catholic Schools Week 2023.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since 1974 North Platte Catholic Schools has joined parochial schools across the nation in celebrating Catholic Schools Week.

Celebrations began Sunday in North Platte at each of the catholic parishes and continued this morning at North Platte Catholic Schools as students gathered to hear Mayor Brandon Kelliher proclaim the week Catholic Schools week in the City of North Platte.

“Catholic Schools Week is an opportunity for us to celebrate what we do here at our catholic schools. We’re a Pre-K through 12 school system that educates roughly 350 to 400 students in the North Platte area. We’re excited for this week, we’re excited to celebrate our faith and celebrate the opportunity to have a faith-filled educational system in North Platte. Also, as students and staff and as a community to be thankful for the ones that made this a possibility since 1891.” Said Kevin Dodson, Superintendent of North Platte Catholic Schools.

This year’s theme for Catholic Schools week is faith, excellence, and service. Students at Saint Patrick’s High School will be putting an emphasis on service.

“One thing we really try to work hard to do is to go out and serve our parishes. We have the three parishes of Saint Patrick’s, Holy Spirit, and Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton’s. They give so much to our school financially but also through their prayers and support of volunteers that we want to give back. So, each grade level at the high school and middle school will be going to serve for about an hour each at each one of those parishes and then we will look for other opportunities to pray for our community but also to celebrate.”

The celebration continues all week long. Tuesday, Bishop Joseph Hanefedt will join North Platte Catholic Schools in part of his trip around the Grand Island Diocese to visit Catholic Schools.

