The sunshine and warmer temperatures are returning for the rest of the week

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Good news is coming for people that are tired of the bone-chilling weather. Nice conditions are in store for the rest of the week.

With high pressure in charge the rest of the week, and with us being on the back end of the area of high pressure, allowing for a southwesterly to southeasterly flow, we are in store for temperatures to increase into the 20s Tuesday, 30s Wednesday into Friday and 40s into the weekend with winds staying relatively calm to around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will also climb from the single digits Tuesday night, into the 10s and 20s for the rest of the week. No precipitation chances are on the horizon over the next several days.

A warming and sunny trend over the next several days
A warming and sunny trend over the next several days(Andre Brooks)

