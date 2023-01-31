Trio of bills heard in Nebraska Legislative Committees

Committee starts on Nebraska legislature redistricting process(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Legislative Committee hearings continued in the Nebraska Unicameral on Tuesday.

District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson had a trio of bills heard in two different committees on the 19th day of the session.

LB98 is Senator Jacobson’s MICROTIF clean-up bill that would change provisions of the Community Development Law relating to substandard and blighted declarations and expedited reviews of redevelopment plans. Among those speaking in support of the bill during its committee hearing in the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee were Dawson County resident and tax increment finance lawyer Mike Bacon and Gary Person the President and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation. The measure also received support from the Nebraska League of Municipalities.

No opponents testified in opposition to the measure and the committee took no immediate action on the bill.

Also, Tuesday Senator Jacobson’s LB33 and LB628 were heard in the Legislature’s Urban Affairs Committee and Banking and Commerce Committees. LB628 would change provisions relating to professional service by limited liability companies and professional corporations. While LB33 would change provisions relating to the powers of mayors in certain cities and eliminate obsolete 2020 redistricting provisions.

The 108th Nebraska Legislative Session continues Wednesday.

