Bond set at $3M in York murder case

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York man made his first appearance in York County Court to face the charges against him for the death of his wife.

Bart Beutler, 47, is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The charges stem from the shooting Monday night in which Bart’s wife Stacie was killed.

Court documents reveal how Beutler said the shooting unfolded.

The suspect told police that he was in bed in their room and continued to explain that the victim kept coming into the room, waking him up and “talking [expletive].”

The affidavit says Bart told police, “I just lost it. I just pulled out the gun and started shooting.”

During the conversation, he told police that he attempted CPR, but it didn’t work.

Court records indicate Beutler admitted that he fired several shots at the victim.

Bart told police that he then walked over to Stacie’s brother’s home to tell him what he did.

On Wednesday, York County Judge Lynelle Homolka set Beutler’s bond at 10 percent of $3 million.

Other bond conditions are that he has to sign a waiver of extradition and isn’t allowed to leave the state. He will also have to hand over any passports.

Beutler is not allowed to have contact with the victim’s family. He also can’t possess any deadly weapon or ammunition of any kind.

Lastly, he can’t possess or consume alcohol or any controlled substances without a prescription and shall be subject to testing at the request of any law enforcement officer

Beutler is due back in court on February 15 at 9 a.m.

Criminal history records show that Beutler was convicted of 2nd Degree Murder in 2010 in Arizona.

