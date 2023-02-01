January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine

Snow in North Platte
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 1, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023.

KNOP Base Map 12-12-2022
KNOP Base Map 12-12-2022(KNOP Base Map 12-12-2022)

The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than normal according to the North Platte National Weather Service Office.

KNOP Weather Pattern 1-11-2022
KNOP Weather Pattern 1-11-2022(KNOP Weather Pattern 1-11-2022)

