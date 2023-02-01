Police to allow west Omaha Target customers to retrieve personal property

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are planning to allow customers who fled the shooting scene at a west Omaha Target store to return there briefly to obtain the personal items they left behind.

According to a tweet Tuesday night from OPD, the store at 180th Street and West Center Road will only be open for this purpose and not for shopping. The store is expected to remain closed as police continue to investigate Tuesday’s fatal shooting incident that left the gunman dead.

Those unable to return at this time can also contact the store by calling 402-697-4930 to make other arrangements.

However, you can make arrangements outside of this two hour window if absolutely necessary. Guests will need to contact the store directly by phone at 402-697-4930. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) February 1, 2023

At 11:59 a.m., Omaha Police officers were dispatched to the Target location near 180th Street and West Center Road after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.

A Nebraska State trooper along with OPD officers arrived and shot the shooter, killing him. OPD said the male suspect had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded magazines of ammunition.

Omaha Police said in a tweet at 12:52 p.m. that the scene was secure after three searches, but advised the public to avoid the area while they continued their investigation.

FBI personnel were seen checking cars in the parking lot after that. Schmaderer later confirmed that local, state, and federal authorities had responded to the initial call.

CAN YOU HELP? Omaha Police are asking anyone with information on Tuesday’s incident at the Target store at 180th and Center to call them at 402-444-4877.

Target Stores issued two brieft statements on Tuesday, noting the store would remain closed “until further notice” and stating that employees would be paid while the store was closed and that they would provide access to on-site counseling for those who need it.

Tuesday’s incident was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Omaha in less than a day. Two OPD officers were hurt in a gun battle with a man at a storage facility Monday night. The 38-year-old killed in the exchange of gunfire had been wanted on two bench warrants stemming from incidents involving a woman he had been in a relationship with; he had also served prison sentences for drug-related and theft offenses.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.