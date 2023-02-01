Source of school shooting threat at Thayer Central ‘out of state and not credible’

Thayer Central Community Schools
Thayer Central Community Schools(www.thayercentral.org)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron.

“The source has been determined to be out of state and not credible and in no way currently affiliated with Thayer Central Community Schools,” the school administration said in a message to families Wednesday.

The school has been closed this week during the investigation. The threat of a potential school shooting was made against the school via social media on Friday afternoon.

Thayer Central Superintendent Randy Page said the closure was out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit and Thayer County Law Enforcement determined the source of the threat and identified a suspect. NSP said the suspect is located in New Mexico and they are now working with authorities in New Mexico on this case.

Thayer Central Community Schools will reopen Thursday for a regular school day.

“Counselors will be on site tomorrow for any staff or students needing support in processing the events of the last few days,” the school said in a statement. “Law Enforcement will have a presence on our campus in the coming days as this investigation is completed.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Witnesses told 6 News about what went on inside the store as shots were fired.
Target store in west Omaha to remain closed as police investigate shooting
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York man charged in murder of his wife
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes for 2nd day due to threat

Latest News

LIVE at 1:30PM: Public hearing on ‘heartbeat bill’ in Nebraska Legislature
Matt Rhule
Report: Matt Rhule files arbitration lawsuit against Carolina Panthers
Law enforcement officers are pictured at the scene of a reported shooting at a Target store in...
Police to allow west Omaha Target customers to retrieve personal property
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property