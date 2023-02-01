St. Pat’s wins big at Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-3 Lady Tigers of Paxton host the 12-6 Lady Irish from St. Pat’s. Paxton comes in off of a 42-29 win against Hitchcock County. The Irish make the trip to Paxton on a two-game win streak with their most recent win being at Kimball.

The Lady Irish were able to come away with the 56-28 win over the Lady Tigers and improve to 13-6 on the season.

Paxton will return to action on Thursday, February 2nd at home against South Platte. St. Pat’s will return to action on Friday, February 3rd on the road at Imperial.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.