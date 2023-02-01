Thayer Central closes for third day following school shooting threat

Thayer Central Community Schools
Thayer Central Community Schools(www.thayercentral.org)
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HEBRON, Neb. (KSNB) - Thayer Central Community Schools closed their doors for a third day in a row while authorities investigate a social media threat that mentioned a potential school shooting.

The school’s Facebook page alerted the community that classes were called off for Wednesday, Feb. 1. There were also no classes on Monday or Tuesday with staff also being told to stay away.

Thayer Central Superindentent Randy Page said this closure is out of an abundance of caution based on a threat posted Friday on social media.

“The issue stems from a social media post on Friday, January 27 suggesting that “shooting up the school” could be an option to relieve someone’s frustrations,” Page told Local4.

Quiz bowl events that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday have been postponed. While on Tuesday, the Girls Conference Basketball Tournament game was moved to Fillmore Central.

In a message to parents/guardians on Saturday, Thayer Central Administration said they were committed to providing a safe learning environment for their students.

Then on Monday, the Thayer Central School Board released a statement saying the priority of the board is to educate their students in the safest environment possible for both students and staff.

They said since being notified Friday of a threat, the district has followed their policies and emergency operation plan.

Cody Thomas with the Nebraska State Patrol said NSP’s Tech Crimes Division has been deployed to help with the investigation, which is being led by the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office.

