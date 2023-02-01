Wallace hosts Brady in a double header

Wallace sweeps Brady in double header(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Wallace Wildcats were hosting the Brady Eagles. The girls teams played first in the double header, with the Wallace girls coming in with a 3-10 record and the Lady Eagles coming in with a 2-13 record.

Starting things in the second half, Brady found himself down by six. Wallace did a great job of moving the basketball around the perimeter while moving without the ball. The lady eagles had trouble with Wallace’s constant movement, and they also struggled with the wild cats’ full-court press. The Brady Lady Eagles were not able to sustain that pressure, and they fell short of Wallace.

It is the Wallace boys’ turn, as they come in with an identical record to the girls’ (3–10), and Brady comes in with a (5–12) record.

Starting things off early, the Eagles found themselves on fire from three-point land, knocking down three in the first quarter. In the second quarter, though, Wallace remained relentless and scrappy in order to stay within striking distance. Wallace was only thrilled by three at the house and went on a 4-point run to begin the third quarter to take their first lead of the game, and Wallace will not look back as they came back and won 59-49.

