Bandoumel, Gary undergo surgery

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - A pair of Nebraska men’s basketball players underwent successful surgeries late last week after suffering season-ending injuries in January.

Juwan Gary underwent left shoulder surgery on Jan. 25, and Athletic Trainer R.J. Pietig said that the recovery time should be between five and six months. Pietig said that Gary should be close to 100 percent by the end of summer workouts. Gary started NU’s first 17 games in 2022-23 and averaged 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-high 1.4 steals per game. He had a season-high 18 points in Nebraska’s win at Minnesota on Jan. 7.

Emmanuel Bandoumel (Nebraska Athletics)

Senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel underwent left knee surgery on Jan. 26, and the timetable on his recovery is between eight and nine months. Bandoumel started the first 20 games for the Huskers in 2022-23, averaging 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game. At the time of his injury, he was the only player to start all 20 games for the Huskers and helped Nebraska rank in the top 35 nationally in defensive efficiency at the time of his injury.

The Huskers are back at home this weekend, as they take on Penn State Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for the matchup by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED.

