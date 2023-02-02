Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo 2023 gets teens ready for future aspects of AG

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- Future Farmers of America members attended the 32nd annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo.

The event gave students. who are interested in agriculture. the opportunity to network and familiarize themselves with the different aspects of the business.

“It’s really cool just to see a bunch of the different venues of AG that we can go into because there are banks, there’s hands-on stuff and just about everything you can imagine,” Hershey student Katie Abbott said about her visit, “I got a chance to see what it means to my family; my papa is a farmer and my dad is a spray pilot, so it’s cool to see the relationships that they’ve built with people. They know people all over and it’s a great way for them to make a living.”

The Expo wasn’t just beneficial for the students but also for other farmers and ranchers who have their own operations, since it gave them a central place to go and speak with people that can offer products and services to agriculture.

“It’s not always convenient for them to come here when they might need it. It’s easier for them to come here and network and have connections so that when they do need a new piece of equipment or a mechanic, or a loan or insurance, they have an opportunity to meet people here and call on them when they need it instead of trying to make an extra trip here in town,” said Shane Weaver, one of the Chambers Agri-business committee chair members.

Weaver also spoke about why it was important to invite the kids as well.

“It’s nice to see the young kids come out here too; we want to see that there’s still interest and involvement in agriculture, but it’s getting harder to keep younger people in our community. Farming and ranching communities absolutely have the same problem,” added Weaver.

Day two will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning to wrap up the event.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.