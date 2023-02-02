Chris Stapleton announces concert tour stop in Omaha

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2, 2016.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chris Stapleton, who is slated to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl next weekend, announced concert dates for his upcoming tour, including a summer stop in Omaha.

The country music star will perform at the CHI Health Center arena on July 19 with special guests Marty Stuart and The War and Treaty. Other “All-American Road Show” tour stops will feature special guests that include Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, and Allen Stone.

Tickets for Stapleton’s Omaha concert and other tour stops go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Citi cardmembers will be able to access ticket sales earlier — from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9 — through the Citi Entertainment program.

Before heading to Omaha, Stapleton will perform in Denver at Mile High Stadium on June 24.

