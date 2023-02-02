Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

Corey Brestel was put on probation in connection with a shooting at an Elm Creek night club.
Corey Brestel was put on probation in connection with a shooting at an Elm Creek night club.(Buffalo County Detention Center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A judge put a Cozad man on probation Wednesday for his part in a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July.

Court records show Corey Brestel, 25, was put on two years probation each for convictions on felony attempted possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.

Court records show that 38-year-old Christopher Reitz and Mitchell Hahn of the Tribesman motorcycle gang were attacked by about 30 members of the Homietos motorcycle gang. Hahn suffered severe facial wounds as a result of being beaten with a threaded nut tied to a bandana.

During the assault, Reitz reported that a gunshot was fired, wounding 29-year-old Richard Rios of Texas in the abdomen. Court records did not indicate whether Rios was a member of either motorcycle gang.

Brestel, a member of the Homietos gang, drove Rios to a Lexington hospital for treatment. His vehicle was later impounded and Brestel was questioned in Kearney by law enforcement. During a search of his vehicle, investigators found a sawed off shotgun with the serial number filed off, as well as two semi-automatic handguns. All three weapons were loaded.

At last check, there were no records indicating that anyone had been arrested or charged with the Rios shooting or the Hahn assault.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York man charged in murder of his wife

Latest News

Dresses are on display for the big event this weekend
Preparations underway for 10th annual Crowns and Gowns
FFA members attended the 32nd annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo.
Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo 2023 gets teens ready for future aspects of AG
KNOP hourly
Widespread temperatures to raise Friday, with a warm weekend ahead
KNOP Weather Outlook 1-30-2022
Temperatures finally back to normal; still dry and mostly sunny