LA police say suspect arrested, preventing potential mass shooting

The suspect allegedly made threats involving weapons to security staff at his high-rise apartment and people outside. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who reportedly made violent threats was arrested and investigators found a cache of guns and ammunition in his Hollywood high-rise apartment, where several rifles were pointed at a nearby park, police said Wednesday.

Officers answered a report of a possible mental health situation Tuesday morning and went to the building on Gordon Street at Sunset Boulevard, a police statement said.

Braxton Johnson, 24, was later taken into custody on suspicion of making criminal threats and he remained jailed Wednesday on $500,000 bail, authorities said.

Investigators say they found a cache of guns and ammunition in the high-rise apartment of a 24-year-old man who reportedly made violent threats involving weapons.(Source: LAPD via CNN)

Johnson was held after he allegedly made threats involving weapons to security staff at the building and people outside, police said.

Johnson was living alone in an apartment building on the 18th floor with large windows with an “unobstructed view of a park and a public area downstairs and some of the rifles were pointed outside the windows,” a police spokesman said at a Wednesday news conference.

Although Johnson wasn’t armed, a search of his apartment turned up two assault rifles and high-capacity ammunition magazines, all of which are illegal in California, police said.

Also seized were three handguns, a sniper rifle, a shotgun and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, police said.

Johnson had recently moved into the apartment. He already was under investigation in a state on the East Coast for a violent crime, police said. They didn’t immediately have other details.

