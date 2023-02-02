Lexington has five athletes sign on National Signing Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lexington High School will be sending five more student-athletes on to compete at the college level. Jordyn Jeffries, Citlali Prado-Frias, Mia Berniece Garcia, Kenny Morales-Juarez, and Oscar Aguado-Mendez all signing on National Signing Day.

Jeffries signing to Dakota State University for softball. Jeffries is excited for the opportunity to represent both the Lexington Community and the Overton Community at the college level, as the two teams formed the co-op to make up the softball team.

“I’m excited to take the next step, this has been my dream since I was a little girl, so it’s awesome to make it come true and represent both of my communities at the next level,” says Jeffries.

Lexington sends two members of their girl’s soccer team to Iowa Western Community College to compete, that being Citlali Prado-Frias and Mia Berniece Garcia.

“It’s really exciting, I’m excited to see what will happen next and I’m excited to put the work in,” says Prado-Frias.

“It feels good considering I’m one of the first people from my family that is going to go. I’m really excited to continue my soccer career,” says Berniece Garcia.

Though, Prado-Frias and Berniece Garcia aren’t the only soccer players that Lexington will be sending to the collegiate level, Kenny Morales-Juarez will be signing as well. Morales-Juarez signs to continue his college career at Western Nebraska Community College.

“It’s a relief because I was stressed out about where to go and I finally found a school that I wanted to go to and it’s exciting to be part of this,” says Morales-Juarez.

Lexington will also be represented in college track and field as Oscar Aguado-Mendez signs to the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

“They are very well known for track because of their national championship and the phenomenal races they’ve had over the years. I’m extremely excited because honestly joining another legacy is what I wanted and it’s what I’m getting,” says Aguado-Mendez.

