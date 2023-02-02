North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School had six of it’s student-athletes sign on National Signing Day. Those six student-athletes were Zarah Blaesi, Trevor Crisman, Kolten Tilford, Carter Kelley, Tristen Beyer, and River Johnston.

Zarah Blaesi signing to continue her running career at the University of Nebraska-Kearney where she will join the Cross Country Team. While Blaesi had opportunities to run elsewhere, she felt that UNK was just the right fit, and she’s always liked the color blue.

And while figuring out where she would spend the next four years was fun, she is glad to have the process behind her.

“It’s nice. I feel like it puts a lot of stress off my shoulders and it’s just kind of like set in stone now,” says Blaesi.

Two Bulldogs will be heading off to college to play football. Kolten Tilford will be playing at South Dakota State University and Trevor Crisman will take his talents to Wayne State College.

For both, playing college football has always been a dream and they are excited to finally see the fruits of their labor.

“Over the years... in eigth grade when I decided I wanted to play college football I started lifting and really set my mind to it. It was a dream since I was kid to play Division One Football over all the years and just putting the pen to this paper right now it’s just a big reward for everything I’ve done,” says Tilford.

“You grow up looking for this moment... just visualizing it and being able to do it when you’re in your own shoes it just feels really good,” says Crisman.

Two other Dawgs were signing to continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level. Carter Kelley will be attending Johnson County Community College and Tristen Beyer will attend Northeast Community College.

“It feels amazing, just all the time and work put in, all the coaches that have helped me get here. Just growing up thinking how cool it was to see people do this, and then, now today doing it myself is just pretty awesome,” says Kelley.

“It’s really exciting it feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders, we can finally breath. All of these guys have been just grinding through recruiting and emailing a lot of schools and all that, so it just feels like a big cement block has been lifted off our shoulders,” says Beyer.

North Platte also sending a Dawg off to play college basketball as River Johnston signs to Doane College.

“I mean it’s definetly kind of feeling you’ve grown up to want. All those hours in the gym and the sacrifices you’ve had to make have lead to this and it’s kind of cool to get that off your shoulders almost,” says Johnston.

