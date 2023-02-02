Powerball jackpot rises to $700 million

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.
The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot is now up to about $700 million after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing to win the jackpot.

The cash option, which most winners choose, would be at least $375 million.

The chances of winning this Powerball jackpot stand at about 1 in 292 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be considered the sixth largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following a shooting...
York man charged in murder of his wife

Latest News

Rep Ilhan Omar, R-Minn., gives remarks before a vote to remove her from the Foreign Affairs...
Omar speaks out about vote to remove her from committee
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Police: Kidnapper wanted for torturing woman, killing 2 strangers found under house
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house