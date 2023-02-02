Preparations underway for 10th annual Crowns and Gowns

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This Friday will begin the 10th annual Crowns and Gowns event in North Platte. More than 2,000 unique prom dresses are put on display for the weekend, giving girls all over the state and the surrounding states, the opportunity to shop for prom.

With this being the 10th anniversary, organizers are bringing back a runway show on Friday at the Fox Theater, which will include Miss Nebraska and Miss America doing their respective talents.

“A lot of people just see the glitz and glam of pageantry, but they are very impactful for girls. The speaking skills that they gain, their self-confidence, all that is so much improved by participating in these organizations,” event organizer Abby Pack said, “More importantly, the Miss Nebraska organizations in the Miss America organizations are the largest distributors of scholarships to women and that is something that is super important to us.”

The prom dress shopping is only available by appointment and for the runway show, tickets will be available at the Fox theater on Friday.

