Cozad hosts Holdrege in Southwest Conference match-up

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Cozad Haymakers split their Southwest Conference match-up with Holdrege on Thursday evening in Cozad.

The Haymakers girls fell to the Dusters in a tight game that saw no team take a lead larger than 5 in the second half, Holdrege would win 38-35.

The Haymakers boys would capitalize on a 22-0 run in the first and second quarters to open up a 17 point halftime lead against the Dusters, and hold on for the victory 56-43.

Next up for the Haymakers is road match-up with Minden on Friday evening.

