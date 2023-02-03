Five Huskers named team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Efry Cervantes, Griffin Everitt, Brice Matthews, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team captains for the 2023 season after a vote by the Nebraska baseball players.

“These five guys have their own way of bringing leadership to our program,” said head coach Will Bolt. “Each of these guys have been with our program for a couple of seasons now, so they understand the high standards of our program day in and day out. They have been great ambassadors for our program in welcoming our newcomers in the offseason, proving themselves as selfless teammates and consistent hard workers.”

Cervantes, a fifth-year senior from Tucson, Ariz., has started 51 of his 76 games in two seasons with the Huskers. In 37 starts last season, he had four doubles, a home run, 10 RBI and 12 runs.

Everitt, a second-year captain and fifth-year senior from Lincoln, Neb., has started in 85 of his 90 games at Nebraska in two seasons. In his two years, Everitt has totaled 94 hits, 18 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 62 RBI and scored 55 runs.

Matthews, a junior from Humble, Texas, has started 80 of his 84 games in his first two seasons at Nebraska. Matthews has totaled 77 hits, 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 63 RBI and 59 runs. As freshman in 2021, he earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and the All-Fayetteville Region Team.

Perry, a two-year captain and fifth-year senior from Omaha, Neb., has started 16 of his 24 appearances on the mound for the Big Red over the last four seasons. In four years, Perry has notched a 5-3 record with 72 strikeouts in 62 innings of work, while limiting opposing batters to a batting average of .248.

Schanaman, a two-year captain and fifth-year senior from Grand Island, Neb., has 25 starts and 28 relief appearances on the mound in the last four years for the Huskers. Schanaman has totaled 181 strikeouts in 177.1 innings, while holding opposing hitters to a .236 batting average. As a freshman in 2019, Schanaman recorded all three saves of his career after making a career-high 19 relief appearances.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.