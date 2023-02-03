Grandels Roofing & Construction hosts free roof giveaway

Grandels Roofing and Construction is hosting their annual free roof giveaway.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte business is looking to give back in a big way. Grandels Roofing & Construction is hosting their annual roof giveaway.

The family-owned company is in their 13th year in business. Zane Grandel says the idea to give back started two years ago.

“We’re looking for someone that’s in dire need so if they’ve had issues, health issues, been down on their luck, going through jobs, whatever the reason, if there is somebody that somebody feels that’s deserving of it, nominate them, put a little story behind it,” said Grandel.

The prize package is worth between $6,000 and $9,000.

To submit your nomination go to www.facebook.com/grandelsroofingconst.llc or by email: grandelsroofingconstruction@gmail.com.

The deadline to submit your nomination is March 1. A winner will be chosen March 6.

