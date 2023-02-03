Nebraska Department of Correctional Services mourns loss and celebrates legacy of McCook Warden Pam Morello

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services mourned the loss of Work Ethic Camp Warden Pam Morello, who died Thursday at age 75.

Warden Morello started at WEC 21 years ago as a corporal and ended her career as the warden. Her retirement was effective yesterday.

NDCS said in a press release that Morello was a long-time resident of McCook. She led WEC through changes, including shifting the population from individuals who are on probation to those incarcerated with NDCS. She cared about the population and team members, and she also had a deep concern for the community and the safety of its citizens. She worked countless hours to ensure the NDCS mission was being met, all while fostering relationships that will have a lasting impact for many years to come. She played a pivotal role in the welding program collaboration between Valmont Industries, McCook Community College, Probation, and WEC. She was committed to the work crews that went out to work at the local lakes, parks, and surrounding areas, which built relationships between the camp and the community.

“Warden Morello impacted countless lives with her straight-forward, no-nonsense approach to life,” said Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine. “Our team members at WEC and throughout the agency will fondly remember her and her contributions.”

NDCS' Warden Pam Morello of McCook (Nebraska Department of Corrections)

