NPCC travels to Western Nebraska Community College to face the Cougars

North Platte Community College
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 9-9 Knights make the trip up to Western Nebraska Community College to face the Cougars. The Knights make the trip on a five-game losing streak and look to snap that tonight.

In the end, the Knights fall on the road against the Cougars. NPCC loses to Western Nebraska by a final score of 75-70. The Knights fall to 9-10 on the season.

The Knights return to action on Tuesday, February 7th at home against Lamar Community College.

