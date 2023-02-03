NPCC’s Elena Montoya signs to Friends University

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte Community College Short Stop and catcher, Elena Montoya signs to continue her softball career at Friends University in Wichita, Kansas

During her freshman year at NPCC, Montoya was an integral part of the Lady Knight’s lineup playing both Shortstop and Catcher.

In her freshman season, Montoya was awarded Region IX Offensive Player of the Year, as well as earning a spot on the NJCAA All-Region IX Team. Her accomplishments don’t stop there either, as she finished up last season ranked fifth in the nation for stolen bases totaling 44.

Montoya is grateful for the opportunity to continue her softball career and is grateful for the support of her teammates and the NPCC Softball Coaching Staff.

“Honestly, I’m very excited. I would’ve never gotten to have this opportunity without coach and my teammates, my teammates are here to support me no matter what and I know they’re willing to help me in any way and I know coach is willing to do anything anyway. I’m just very excited to start a new journey, but I’m also excited to finish this journey here. Overall it’s just unreal excitement,” says Montoya.

