Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

(Henry Vilas Zoo)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project.

The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo, the renovated habitat will have three main goals: enhancing the space the animals have access to, improving the working spaces for the staff that care for the animals, and making sure the space optimizes the ways guests can connect with the animals.

The zoo says the new habitat will be a complete reimagining, with it feeling and looking completely brand new.

Guests will enter the new building, architecturally inspired by southeast Asia, and take an elevator down into an extensive plaza. According to the zoo, the new habitat will connect guests with the plights of orangutans and their natural habitats.

The Omaha Zoo currently has four orangutans, but officials say the new habitat can hold more if they choose to bring in more in the future.

Funded entirely by donations, the new habitat is expected to open in May 2024. Construction began in September 2022.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: NORTH PLATTE HIGH SCHOOL
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Lexington has five athletes sign on National Signing Day
Corey Brestel was put on probation in connection with a shooting at an Elm Creek night club.
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

Latest News

Grandels Roofing and Construction is hosting their annual free roof giveaway.
Grandels Roofing & Construction hosts free roof giveaway
George Piper
Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center
KNOPHourlyPlanner
Warm up Friday with above average temperatures this weekend
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-2-2022
Temperatures finally back to normal; still dry and mostly sunny