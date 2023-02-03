Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project.

The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.

According to the zoo, the renovated habitat will have three main goals: enhancing the space the animals have access to, improving the working spaces for the staff that care for the animals, and making sure the space optimizes the ways guests can connect with the animals.

The zoo says the new habitat will be a complete reimagining, with it feeling and looking completely brand new.

Guests will enter the new building, architecturally inspired by southeast Asia, and take an elevator down into an extensive plaza. According to the zoo, the new habitat will connect guests with the plights of orangutans and their natural habitats.

The Omaha Zoo currently has four orangutans, but officials say the new habitat can hold more if they choose to bring in more in the future.

Funded entirely by donations, the new habitat is expected to open in May 2024. Construction began in September 2022.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.