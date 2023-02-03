Paxton hosted South Platte for a basketball double-header

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Paxton Tigers were the hosts, while the South Platte Knights were the visitors. The first game of the double header was the girls’ game, with the Lady Tigers coming in with an 11-4 record and the Lady Knights with an 11-6 record.

In the first half, it was a tightly contested game as both teams exchanged leads throughout the half, with the Lady Knights having a two-point lead going into the half.

In the second half, it was a different ballgame as the Knights marched away, going on a 20-4 run, and they didn’t slow things down in the fourth quarter either, as South Platte came away with the win in the first game, 54-37.

It was the boys’ turn as the Tigers came in with a 10-4 record looking for win number 11, and the Knights came in with a 5-10 record.

In the first quarter, the Tigers wasted no time, going down 3-0. After the first was finished at 27-5, Paxton went on a 27-0 run to take the lead. From that point on, it was all Paxton for the rest of the game as they came away victorious, 73-23.

