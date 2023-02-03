Platte Institute and Proponents of LB783 call for repeal of community college property taxes

Platte Institute supports LB783; repeal of property taxes
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Governor Jim Pillen and other Nebraska Senators have had many clear messages in this legislative session, and one stood out Thursday. Lower property taxes.

On Thursday, LB783 was heard before a legislative committee headed by Senator Lou Ann Linehan. The bill aims to eliminate community college property taxes in Nebraska, which totals roughly 5-6% of all state property taxes.

Experts from the Platte Institute say the best way to lower a tax, is to eliminate it altogether, and community college property taxes would be the easiest to eliminate.

“They can’t get rid of K-12 school taxes, city taxes, county taxes, and they shouldn’t get rid of some of those,” said Michael Lucci, Senior Policy Advisor. “This would allow the state to have a targeted tax relief that would lower property taxes statewide. The state would provide funding to replace those taxes.”

On the claim of the state picking up the bill, opponents say community colleges would lose vital funding, and some are worried the state won’t make good on paying adequately.

If the bill passes, property owners would cease to see community college taxes on their yearly property taxes.

