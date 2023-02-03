Reaching One Classroom At A Time EP:9

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number nine to Mindee Mohr, who is currently the 4th-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. With the money, Mohr wants to set the stage for engagement by transforming her classroom to simulate the activity that they may be doing to help engage the kids.

“Anytime you can get the kids more engaged in the learning, they’re going to learn more, and they’re going to be more successful, and learning has changed over the years.” “We can’t just keep kids sitting in their seats and doing worksheets to get them up and moving around,” Mohr said.

Mohr wants to transform her room while reading the book The Wild Card by Hope Anderson and Wade King. With the transformation, she wants to help set the mood for the book and get them excited about learning.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their name here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says
Southern Nebraska school to cancel classes for third day due to threat
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: NORTH PLATTE HIGH SCHOOL
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
Police released images from surveillance cameras a day after 32-year-old Joseph Jones walked...
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store

Latest News

Platte Institute calls for repeal of community college property taxes
Platte Institute and Proponents of LB783 call for repeal of community college property taxes
Platte Institute calls for repeal of community college property taxes
Platte Institute supports LB783; repeal of property taxes
Pictured are the dry biosolids created from wastewater via Lincoln’s Biosolids Program.
Mayor, LTU Officials Tout Benefits of Biosolids Program
KNOP Weather Outlook 2-2-2022
Temperatures finally back to normal; still dry and mostly sunny