Reaching One Classroom At A Time EP:9

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Schools Foundation and Fat Dogs partnered and awarded REACH grant number nine to Mindee Mohr, who is currently the 4th-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School. With the money, Mohr wants to set the stage for engagement by transforming her classroom to simulate the activity that they may be doing to help engage the kids.

“Anytime you can get the kids more engaged in the learning, they’re going to learn more, and they’re going to be more successful, and learning has changed over the years.” “We can’t just keep kids sitting in their seats and doing worksheets to get them up and moving around,” Mohr said.

Mohr wants to transform her room while reading the book The Wild Card by Hope Anderson and Wade King. With the transformation, she wants to help set the mood for the book and get them excited about learning.

New grant winners will be chosen each week. You can watch these stories every Thursday at 6 p.m. on NBC Nebraska News 2.

If you want to nominate a teacher that is deserving of the Reach grant and should be featured on our “Reaching One Classroom at a Time” segment, submit their name here.

If you’d like to support the North Platte Public Schools Foundation and their REACH grants, you can donate here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.