Wallace defeats Sutherland on the road

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-12 Sailors of Sutherland host the 4-10 Wildcats from Wallace. The Sailors trying to get back in the win column against Wallace after two back-to-back losses against Kimball and Garden County. Wallace makes the trip to Sutherland with some momentum after a win at home against Brady.

The Wildcats are able to come away with the 53-35 win on the road and improve to 5-10 on the season, while Sutherland falls to 1-13.

The Sailors return to action on Friday, February 3rd at Wauneta-Palisade. Wallace faces Maxwell in their next game on Friday, February 3rd at home.

