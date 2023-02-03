Wallace defeats Sutherland on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 1-12 Sailors of Sutherland host the 4-10 Wildcats from Wallace. The Sailors trying to get back in the win column against Wallace after two back-to-back losses against Kimball and Garden County. Wallace makes the trip to Sutherland with some momentum after a win at home against Brady.

The Wildcats are able to come away with the 53-35 win on the road and improve to 5-10 on the season, while Sutherland falls to 1-13.

The Sailors return to action on Friday, February 3rd at Wauneta-Palisade. Wallace faces Maxwell in their next game on Friday, February 3rd at home.

