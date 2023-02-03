Wallace picks up a win over Sutherland on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 4-11 Sutherland Lady Sailors host the 4-10 Lady Wildcats from Wallace. The Lady Sailors come into the game on a three-game winning streak with their most recent win coming against Garden County. Wallace makes the trip also off of a win that came against Brady.

The Lady Wildcats are able to walk away with the 38-29 win on the road to improve to 5-10 on the season, while Sutherland falls to 4-12 on the season.

The Lady Sailors return to action on Friday, February 3rd at Wauneta-Palisade. The Lady Wildcats return to action on Friday, February 3rd at home against Maxwell.

