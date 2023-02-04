Friday Night Sports Hero: Carter Kelley

Friday Night Sports Hero Carter Kelley
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -From a young age Carter Kelley has been a talented athlete, and now he has developed into a mainstay for North Platte.

”Carter has been kind of a staple in our program, and somebody that you want to see go through that process and development,” said Head Basketball Coach Matt Kaminski, “he’s always had talent, as a freshman and just in grade school you could tell that the ability was there, those skills were there.”

No matter what season it is Carter Kelley is out playing for the Bulldogs.

”I’ve loved baseball, basketball, and football my whole life,” said Kelley, “I grew up playing sports, my family loves sports, deciding to play baseball I think that’s the sport I’m best at.“

”Well, I’m always a supporter of multi-sport athletes,” said Kaminski, “I just think that you keep that competitive edge, and you learn so much on different roles in a team, and just the highs and lows and the adversity.”

And it isn’t just the mentality of playing multiple sports, but the physicality as well.

”I mean, playing basketball, just running, moving your whole entire body,” said Kelley, “you use everything in basketball so, being in good condition to start baseball season, just being ready to go that’s the most important.”

Next year Kelley will be taking his skills to Johnson County Community College where he will play baseball for the Cavaliers.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: NORTH PLATTE HIGH SCHOOL
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Lexington has five athletes sign on National Signing Day
Corey Brestel was put on probation in connection with a shooting at an Elm Creek night club.
Cozad man put on probation in connection with Elm Creek shooting

Latest News

Lexington vs. Grand Island Central Catholic Boy's Basketball Highlights
Lexington Boys come up short against Grand Island Central Catholic
Lexington vs. Grand Island Central Catholic Girl's Basketball Highlights
Lexington Girls fall on the road at Grand Island Central Catholic
North Platte vs. Hastings Boy's Basketball Highlights
North Platte Boys defeats Hastings on the road
North Platte vs. Hastings Girl's Basketball Highlights
North Platte Girls picks up the win on the road over Hastings
NPCC vs. Hastings College double header softball game
NPCC gets set to kick off the 2023 Softball Season