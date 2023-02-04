Friday Night Sports Hero: Carter Kelley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -From a young age Carter Kelley has been a talented athlete, and now he has developed into a mainstay for North Platte.

”Carter has been kind of a staple in our program, and somebody that you want to see go through that process and development,” said Head Basketball Coach Matt Kaminski, “he’s always had talent, as a freshman and just in grade school you could tell that the ability was there, those skills were there.”

No matter what season it is Carter Kelley is out playing for the Bulldogs.

”I’ve loved baseball, basketball, and football my whole life,” said Kelley, “I grew up playing sports, my family loves sports, deciding to play baseball I think that’s the sport I’m best at.“

”Well, I’m always a supporter of multi-sport athletes,” said Kaminski, “I just think that you keep that competitive edge, and you learn so much on different roles in a team, and just the highs and lows and the adversity.”

And it isn’t just the mentality of playing multiple sports, but the physicality as well.

”I mean, playing basketball, just running, moving your whole entire body,” said Kelley, “you use everything in basketball so, being in good condition to start baseball season, just being ready to go that’s the most important.”

Next year Kelley will be taking his skills to Johnson County Community College where he will play baseball for the Cavaliers.

