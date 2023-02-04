Gothenburg sweeps Valentine

Gothenburg hosts Valentine for Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball
Gothenburg hosts Valentine for Girls and Boys Varsity Basketball
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Gothenburg the Swedes hosted the Badgers of Valentine Friday evening. At the top of the key Ashlyn Richeson looks inside and finds Ellarey Harm who waits for the defenders to leave their feet, then puts it up and in for an easy deuce. Dejavu strikes soon after as the seniors put on a clinic and do it again.

Valentine catches the defense off guard soon after though and Tacey From softly lays it in for two. However, Gothenburg was just too much to handle in this one for the Badgers who fall short, 49-27.

In the boy’s game, the Badgers are looking to overcome a two-game deficit, while the Swedes look for back-to-back wins after defeating Southern Valley earlier this week.

Andon Olson takes the rock away from Gothenburg to put the Badgers on the board early. Soon after though, the Swede’s defense responds as Trey Stevens finds Conor McCoy off the fast break.

Stevens showing he is one of the best in the area at distributing the ball as he finds a wide-open Tra Rossell for a big three! The Swedes go on to sweep the Badgers as the boys win by a final of 63-34. Gothenburg is back in action tomorrow with a re-match against Minden.

It was one of just a few losses for the Lady Swedes who fell short by just a few points. The boys, however, faced off late last month with Gothenburg winning 60-38.

Valentine will return to home action Saturday, hosting Chadron.

