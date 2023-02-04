Huskers return home for Penn State on Sunday

(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team returns to Lincoln this weekend, as the Huskers host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday afternoon.  Tipoff at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 3:30 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.   Sunday’s game will be carried on BTN and the Huskers Radio Network. It will also be available online on the Fox Sports app. 

After spending a majority of January on the road, the Huskers play five of their next seven games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Sunday’s game against Penn State is the Huskers’ first weekend home game since Dec. 10.Nebraska hopes that a return home will provide a boost after finishing an extended road trip with a 72-56 loss to Illinois on Tuesday evening. Sam Griesel had 21 points and six rebounds as Nebraska led 50-48 with under 12 minutes remaining, but the short-handed Huskers struggled down the stretch with foul trouble and turnovers. NU had 13 of its 19 turnovers in the second half, but was still in position to win, trailing just 63-56 with 3:33 remaining.  

While Griesel’s 21-point outing was his highest since the season opener, the 6-foot-7 senior guard is second on the team in scoring at 11.5 ppg while ranking among team leaders in assists (4.1 apg, first), steals (1.4 spg, first) and rebounds (5.4 rpg, third). He is one of three Huskers averaging double figures, joining senior forward Derrick Walker (13.4 ppg) and junior guard Keisei Tominaga (10.3 ppg). 

Penn State (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) looks to bounce back after losing 80-60 at No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday night. Seth Lundy led PSU with 18 points and six rebounds, while the Boilermakers held Jalen Pickett to just 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. PSU went 11-of-29 from 3-point range, but Purdue hit 14 3-pointers, including nine from Mason Gillis and got 18 points and 13 boards from Zach Edey. Pickett, a 6-foot-4 guard, who is on the Wooden Award list, ranks in the top 10 of the Big Ten in scoring (17.4 ppg, sixth), assists (7.0 apg, first) and rebounding (7.8, seventh). 

