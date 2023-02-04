The Lady Knights host the Central Community College Lady Raiders

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-14 Lady Knights host the 10-11 Lady Raiders from Central Community College. The Lady Knights come into the game with some momentum and off of a 73-67 win on the road at Western Nebraska Community College.

In the end, the Lady Knights aren’t able to hold off the Lady Raiders. NPCC comes up short by a final score of 60-50 and falls to 6-15 on the season.

NPCC returns to action on Tuesday, February 7th on the road at Lamar Community College.

