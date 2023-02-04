Lexington Boys come up short against Grand Island Central Catholic

Lexington High School
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 5-12 Lexington Minutemen head east to take on the 5-12 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Minutemen coming off a win in their previous game against Broken Bow and are hoping to carry that momentum into the game against the Crusaders.

Lexington was not able to get it done against Grand Island Central Catholic. The Minutemen come up short by a final score of 54-29 and fall to 5-13 on the season.

The Minutemen return to action on Saturday, February 4th at home against Aurora.

