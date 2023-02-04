Lexington Girls fall on the road at Grand Island Central Catholic

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-17 Lexington Minutemaids travel east to face the Grand Island Central Catholic Lady Crusaders. The Minutemaids still searching for their first win and are hoping to capture it against GICC.

Lexington is not able to pick up the win on the road over Grand Island Central Catholic. The crusaders go on to win by a final score of 40-20. The Minutemaid fall to 0-18 on the season.

The Minutemaids return to action on Saturday, February 4th at home against Aurora.

