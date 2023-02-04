NDOT Congratulates eight Nebraska Communities for Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants

DHHS will be providing grants to community based service providers
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eight Nebraska communities, including North Platte, were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The competitive grant program, established by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives, from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks, to continue to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

These SS4A grants are awarded directly to recipients for both planning and implementation projects, with the Nebraska recipients all receiving Action Plan Grants that can be used to develop or complete a comprehensive safety action plan or conduct supplemental planning activities.

The Nebraska Action Plan grant awardees receiving these funds are among 437 other national recipients and include:

  • Beatrice, $200,000
  • Lincoln, $400,000
  • Madison, $320,000
  • Norfolk, $209,300
  • North Platte, $240,000
  • Sidney, $300,000
  • Waverly, $236,000
  • Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, $750,000.

