North Platte Boys defeats Hastings on the road

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 11-6 North Platte Boy’s Basketball Team makes the trip out East to face the 8-8 Hastings Tigers. North Platte looking to add to their seven-game win streak with a win against the Tigers.

In the end, the Dawgs were able to defeat the Tigers by ten (60-50) and improve their record to 12-6 on the season.

North Platte returns to action on Thursday, February 9th on the road at Scottsbluff.

