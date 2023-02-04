North Platte Girls picks up the win on the road over Hastings

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-15 Lady Bulldogs make the trip out east to Hastings to face the 3-13 Lady Tigers. North Platte looking to rebound off of their two back-to-back losses that came against York and Alliance.

The Lady Bulldogs will make the trip back to North Platte with the 46-38 win and improve to 4-15 on the season.

The Lady Bulldogs return to action on Thursday, February 9th on the road at Scottsbluff.

