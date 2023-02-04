NPCC gets set to kick off the 2023 Softball Season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Lady Knights get set to kick off their 2023 campaign on Saturday, February 4th on the road against Lake Region State College. The two teams will go head to head in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Head Coach of the Lady Knights, Janelle Higgins, welcomes back seven sophomores and adds ten freshmen to this year’s squad.

Higgins will be leaning heavily on her Sophomore Class to help teach the Freshmen Class the ways of NPCC Softball.

“Just trying to get them to step up, the sophomores know what it’s like, so trying to get them to communicate that to the freshman, and the freshman to actually listen, so as soon as we can get that accomplished it should be a good year,” says Higgins.

This season the Knights are hoping to top their 6-34 record from last season.

“The expectations are always high it doesn’t matter what year it is, the goal is to win the region, host our district tournament, and make it to that national level,” explains Higgins.

