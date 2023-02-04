Ogallala boys move to 20-0, McCook girls down Indians

Ogallala vs McCook Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Ogallala boys basketball team moved to 20-0 with a victory Friday evening over McCook, while the McCook girls used a hot start to take down the Indians.

In the girls game the Bison jumped out from the start as they would take a 26-4 lead after one quarter, and they would cruise from there as the take the win over Ogallala 52-34.

In the boys game the Indians and Bison traded threes early with Ogallala leading by 2 after the first frame, but from that point on it was all Indians as they take the win over McCook 68-53.

