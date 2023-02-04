Train derailment, massive fire prompt evacuations in Ohio

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment. (WFMJ)
By WFMJ staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WFMJ) - Fire departments from three states were called to the scene of a train derailment and fire in Ohio on Friday.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks.

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway said anyone within a mile of the derailment should evacuate immediately.

Other residents were urged to stay home and off the roads.

Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the...
Evacuations were ordered in the town of East Palestine after a freight train went off the tracks on Friday.(WFMJ)

Firefighters from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia joined in the effort to get the massive blaze under control.

It’s not yet known what the train was carrying at the time of the derailment, but the Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring air quality in the area.

Copyright 2023 WFMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante is encouraging Nebraskans to search to see if they have cash or...
State treasurer encourages Nebraskans to search website for unclaimed property
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: NORTH PLATTE HIGH SCHOOL
North Platte has five student-athletes sign on National Signing Day
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: LEXINGTON HIGH SCHOOL
Lexington has five athletes sign on National Signing Day
Portsmouth Public Schools says Arlisha Boykins, an assistant basketball coach at Churchland...
High school basketball coach posed as player in game, school system says

Latest News

Over 160 reports of suspicious activity, vandalism, sabotage and physical attacks on power...
Power grid attacks show system vulnerability
East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway provides details about a major fire and train derailment.
Mayor orders evacuations after Ohio train derailment
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
The Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over Columbia, Missouri on Friday.
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky