NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Crowns and Gowns wrapped up Sunday evening in North Platte.

The event is geared towards helping girls find their dream dresses for events no matter what their budget is.

Miss America and others visited the event on Saturday evening where North Platte Mayor Kelliher gave them the key to the city.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.