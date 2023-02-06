Double Dips Ice Cream celebrates National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The employees at Double Dips ice cream in North Platte woke up early on Saturday morning to celebrate the special occasion.

National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is celebrated every February 4. Patrons from across the region lined up in their pajamas looking forward to a special scoop of icy sweet treat.

The restaurant opened its doors early at 8am for their special breakfast menu which included waffles topped with ice cream, donuts with ice cream, or even a cereal shake.

