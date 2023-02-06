Lincoln County Commissioners approve Community Connections Grant

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday, with a relatively light agenda. The only true action item the five commissioners faced was approval for a grant from Community Connections in the amount of $1,190. The grant is anticipated to be used to purchase 10 Chromebooks for the non-profit’s family skill-building class directed at changing behavior.

Commissioners also heard from a citizen in the Wallace area, who voiced concerns about the Trailblazer Pipeline and its track through Lincoln County. Monday’s meeting was live-streamed on Lincoln County’s YouTube page, a link is provided below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g6vjOAdKB1U

The Lincoln County Commissioners will hold their next meeting Monday, February 13.

