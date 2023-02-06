Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday.

Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.

Watch the full announcement:

LIVE: MENTORING INITIATIVE Gov. Jim Pillen makes an announcement alongside former Husker Coach Tom Osborne on a new mentoring initiative declaring February as "Nebraska Mentoring Month." Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, February 6, 2023

