Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, left; and former Husker Football Coach Tom Osborne
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, left; and former Husker Football Coach Tom Osborne(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday.

Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.

Watch the full announcement:

LIVE: MENTORING INITIATIVE

Gov. Jim Pillen makes an announcement alongside former Husker Coach Tom Osborne on a new mentoring initiative declaring February as "Nebraska Mentoring Month."

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, February 6, 2023

