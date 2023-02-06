Governor introduces Nebraska mentoring initiative
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen announces a “major mentoring initiative” alongside former Huskers Coach Tom Osborne at a noon news conference on Monday.
Pillen declared February “Nebraska Mentoring Month.” The governor was also joined by state lawmakers and representatives from mentoring programs across the state, according to a news release from his office.
