Remaining mild and nice over the next few days; Slightly cooler Thursday

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Overall dry and mild conditions will continue during the days Monday into Wednesday with a slight cooldown coming Thursday.

With high pressure in place, this will continue to bring in warm air and beautiful skies for the most part. Highs will climb into the low to upper 40s during the days Monday into Wednesday, with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s. There is a possibility of seeing some highs in the low 50s on Wednesday. A slim chance of a snow shower for the Panhandle is possible for the day Monday.

Mild and nice conditions continuing for the days Monday into Wednesday
Mild and nice conditions continuing for the days Monday into Wednesday(Andre Brooks)

A weak cold front will be moving through Wednesday night int Thursday and this will slightly drop highs into the mid to upper 30s Thursday with a little extra cloud cover. A warmup will resume during the weekend with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

