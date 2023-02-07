Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol surrounded a home near South Cottonwood and East B Streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a reporter on the scene, a woman was put in the front seat of a patrol unit. Two animal control unit vehicles were also on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to NBC Nebraska 2 for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.