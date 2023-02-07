Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte

Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.
Police surround home near B and Cottownwood Tuesday morning.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol surrounded a home near South Cottonwood and East B Streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to a reporter on the scene, a woman was put in the front seat of a patrol unit. Two animal control unit vehicles were also on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay connected to NBC Nebraska 2 for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons...
NWS weighs in on how Chinese balloon shot down differs from weather balloon
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Crowns and Gowns in North Platte
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
FILE - Deputies believe there was a malfunction with the front two tires, causing the tractor...
Father killed, 7-year-old son injured in farm tractor crash
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria

Latest News

Lincoln County Commissioners discuss a grant for Community Connections
Lincoln County Commissioners approve Community Connections Grant
District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson
Senator Jacobson to introduce bill to help disabled individuals with insurance
Lincoln County Commissioners. February 7th
Lincoln Co Commissioners February 6
Senator Mike Jacobson
Sen Jacobson LB32