Large police presence surround home in eastern North Platte
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Law enforcement with the Nebraska State Patrol surrounded a home near South Cottonwood and East B Streets at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a reporter on the scene, a woman was put in the front seat of a patrol unit. Two animal control unit vehicles were also on scene.
